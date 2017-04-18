My abductors demanded N200m ransom – Ondo regent

Advertisement

The Regent of Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo state, Princess Toyin Omosowon, who was just been freed from the den of kidnappers said on Wednesday said that the abductors asked to call her people to bring N200m before she could be freed.

Omosowon was rescued on Tuesday by the joint teams of the men of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services at Igbonla village in Owo local government area of the state.

While addressing the people of the town in her palace, the Regent said her release was through the intervention of God.

She narrated that the kidnappers declared told her on the first day she was abducted that some individuals had paid for her life, except if she could convince her people to pay a ransom of N200m.

“I went through hell, and I was subjected to serious torture during the period of my abduction, but in all, God rescued me from untimely destruction. The plan of my abductors was to kill me but God saved me” Omosowon stated.

She expressed gratitude to all the people of the community for their prayers, which she said prevented her from an untimely death. She also commended the state Governor Dr Olusegun Mimiko and the security agents.

One of the community leaders, Alhaji Seriki Awesu described the abduction of the Regent as an unfortunate incident in the history of the ancient town, stressing that the Regent had gone through a traumatic experience.

Imploring the people of the community not to relent in their prayers, the leader said, “we have seen the results of the fasting and prayers and we can boldly say that God answers prayers at His appointed time.