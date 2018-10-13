



A woman, Elizabeth Inko-Dokubo, has been arraigned before a Rivers State Magistrate Court Sitting in Port Harcourt, the State Capital for allegedly stealing the sum of N2.5 million, from a telecommunication company “Qtel Multi Communication Limited”.

The 28-year-old who is a former staff of the company allegedly converted the sum into her personal use while working with the firm.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Wilson Isaiah told the court that the suspect committed the crime at No. 110 Ogbunabali Road Port Harcourt between March 2015 and July 2015.

Isaiah said the offence breached section 390 (9) of the criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. II Laws of Rivers State Nigeria.

The suspect pleaded not-guilty to the single count charge of stealing levelled against her and was granted bail in the sum of N200,000 only, with one surety in like sum.

Her legal representation had earlier urged the court to grant her bail, submitting that the charge against her was bailable .

The presiding magistrate, Solaris Andrew-Jaja later adjourned the case till October 30, for hearing.