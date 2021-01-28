



No fewer than 27 wedding guests have been kidnapped by gunmen along Wukari-Takum road in Taraba state.

The council Chairman of Takum local government area, Shiban Tikari told newsmen that the 27 were abducted while returning to Takum.

He said no contact has been made to the family of those abducted.





He further disclosed that security operatives, as well as the youths of the area, have been combing bushes along that axis in search of the 27.

Contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal confirmed the incident.

In a text message, Misal said “we confirmed that they are missing but not establish either kidnapped or otherwise. Investigation has commenced.”