Three guards have been killed during a riot at a high-security prison in Tajikistan, the country’s justice ministry said.

At least 24 inmates have also reportedly been killed in clashes at the prison in Vakhdat, east of the Tajik capital Dushanbe, BBC reports.

The facility holds people convicted of religious extremism, including members of Islamic State (IS).

It’s the second deadly prison riot to hit Tajikistan in the last six months.

In a statement, the justice ministry said rioting started on 19 May when 30 inmates took three guards hostage, armed with knives and other sharp objects.

One of the instigators was Bekhruz Gulmurod, a son of Gulmurod Khalimov. Khalimov was a Tajik special forces soldier who defected to IS and was killed fighting in Syria.

No details of the victims have yet been released, but the ministry said the situation is under control and an investigation has been opened up.

Last November, 21 prisoners and two guards were killed during a riot at a maximum-security prison in Khujand, in northern Tajikistan. IS has claimed responsibility for the incident.