The Imo State Police Command has declared one Uju Promise Ekene Amadi, wanted over alleged involvement in series of armed robbery and kidnap cases in the state.

The command stated that the fleeing Amadi also attacked some policemen at Nipping Point, Nkaraha Junction along Port-Harcourt road Umuagwo, where one Inspector Oliver Nwaba was shot.

He was arrested on May 22, 2017, by operatives of the command, subsequent upon which he was charged to court on a four-count charge preferred against him. He was remanded in Owerri Prison on awaiting trial but was later released by the Court.

But the suspect allegedly continued to terrorize residents of Nkaraha Junction and Ohaji areas of the state.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Enwerem, in a statement, said “ Uju Promise Ekene Amadi is 26 years of age and hails from Umuna Umuagwo Mgbisi, Ohaji L.G.A Imo State. He is average height, speaks Igbo and English languages fluently.

“He remains wanted until arrested. Any person(s) with any useful information regarding his whereabouts is requested to report to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, State Headquarters Owerri or to the nearest police station please”, he stated.