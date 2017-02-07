Man hacks father to death in Jigawa

Advertisement

The Jigawa Police Command on Tuesday said it had arrested a 25-year-old man, Abdulhamid Abdullahi, for allegedly killing his 65-year-old father, Abdullahi Shuaibu.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Alhaji Jinjiri Abdul, who disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse, said the suspect was arrested in Kirikasamma Local Government Area of the state on Feb. 5.

He said, “On Feb. 5, we received a report around 3:30 a.m. that one Abdulhamid Abdullahi allegedly attacked his father with an axe.

“According to the suspect, he mistakenly killed his father while he was trying to attack his elder brother, whom he suspected to have stopped the deceased from allowing him to get married.

Advertisement

“The suspect told us that he pursued his elder brother who ran to their late father’s room, and the father came out to see what was happening.

“Immediately he stepped out of the room, the suspect axed him three times and broke his head.”

The police spokesman said that the victim was rushed to Hospital in Birniwa Local Government Area and he was later referred to Nguru Hospital in Yobe, where he was confirmed dead.

“As I am speaking with you, the suspect is here with us and we are taking him to court immediately.”