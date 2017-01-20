Police arrest teachers for allegedly defiling six-year-old pupil

Advertisement

Policemen attached to the X-Squad Unit of the Zone 2 Police Command in Onikan, Lagos are investigating two male teachers for defiling a six-year-old girl.

The teachers, identified as Stanley Akanno and Olakunle Hassan, were arrested following suspicion by the girl’s mother that her daughter has suddenly become sexually active.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Zone, Kayode Aderanti, said the suspects will soon be charged to court.

Aderanti said: “On January 10th, the Zone 2 ‘X’ Squad arrested one Stanley Akanno and one Olakunle Hassan, both teachers in a private primary school at Amuwo Odofin area of the state for serially defiling their six-year-old female pupil (name withheld) for over a period of months.

“Investigation revealed that during extra mural classes, the teachers showed pornography on their laptop to the pupil and made her practice same on them.

“The pupil has been taken to a government hospital where it was medically stated that she had been deflowered.”

The girl’s mother, while narrating how the daughter was defiled, said: “I noticed that my daughter was kissing his brother’s penis.

“I called her and interrogated her where she learnt the behaviour and she told me that her lesson teacher plays erotic films on his laptop and forced her to watch it.

“She added that the teacher will then defile her.

“We reported the case to the police and from the investigation, it showed that she was defiled.”

The suspects, however, denied the allegation.

Akanno said: “I am her lesson teacher, but I did not defile her.

“Though she is loved by all in the school, she is not the only one I give after school lessons to.

“They should find out from her home where she was discovered to be behaving such way.

“My God will vindicate me.”