Creche owner beats two-year-old, breaks his leg

Advertisement

The owner of a Creche, Oluwasanmi Oluwakemi, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up a two-year-old child and causing him bone fracture on his leg.

Oluwakemi, who resides at 18, Imole Str., Mile 12, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a two-count bordering on assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on December 1 at Mum Isaiah Day care and creche at Mile 12, Lagos.

Ogu told the court that the accused beat up one of her pupil at the creche and caused him to have broken leg.

Advertisement

He said, “It was when the victim’s mother, Mrs Concalves came to carry her son that she discovered that he could not walk again.

“The victim’s mother also saw scars on her son’s back which connoted that he was beaten.”

Ogu also said that the victim was taken to a hospital and the X-ray revealed that he has a bone fracture

The offences contravened sections 171 and 276 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused pleaded not guilty, and the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case till Feb. 22 for mention.