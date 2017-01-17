Osun varsity student killed his fellow student – Police

Advertisement

The Osun Police Command said a 300-level Civil Engineering student of the University of Osun, Kazeem Ige, was allegedly stabbed to death by a 400 level Physics Electronic student of the institution, Adekunle, in Osogbo.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Folashade Odoro, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

Odoro said, Ige, 24, was allegedly killed by Adekunle, 25, while fighting around the school hostel on Monday night in Osogbo.

He said the case was reported at Oja-Oba Police Division by one Seyi Bamigbayan, 28, at 9 p.m. on Monday night. Bamigbayan is also a student of the university.

She said the deceased was found in the pool of his own blood at the scene of the incident.

The PPRO said Ige was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention.

She said the body of the deceased has been deposited at Asubiaro Hospital, Osogbo, for autopsy.

She said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, has directed the arrest of the suspect; while a diligent investigation into the matter has also been ordered.

Odoro said the Commissioner of Police has also ordered tight security around the institution to prevent breakdown of law and order.