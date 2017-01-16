Advertisement

Kano court remands man for allegedly defiling four boys

Kano court remands man for allegedly defiling four boys
Advertisement

A Kano Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat on Monday ordered the remand of a 27-year-old man, Aliyu Muhammad for allegedly defiling four boys.

Muhammad of Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, was charged with unnatural offence, punishable under Section 284 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody and

adjourned the case till Feb. 9, for mention.

Advertisement

Earlier, the prosecutor, Asp. Rufa’I Inusa, told the court that Ado Mu’azu, Musa Nura and Mati Isa, all of Bichi Local Government Area, jointly reported the case at Bichi Police Division, on Nov. 5, 2016.

He said that on the same date at about 5 p.m., the accused deceived and lured the complainants’ 11-year-old, 8-year-old, 11-year-old and 10-year-old sons.

“He lured them at the same address into his room on different occasions and forcefully had carnal knowledge of each of them through their anus.‘’

The victims were rushed to Bichi General Hospital for treatment.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.