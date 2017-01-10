My wife always threatens to commit suicide if I don’t give her money – Man tells court

Advertisement

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Tuesday dissolved the 13-year-old union between Mrs Omowunmi Oshioyemi and her husband Saliu over constant threat by the woman to commit suicide whenever the husband says he has no money to give her.

President of the court, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, said the petitioner (Saliu) was adamant despite mediation from the court and family to reverse his decision.

“Since the petitioner insists on divorce after several interventions, the court has no choice but to dissolve the union, despite the fact that the wife still wants the union.

“The marriage between Mr Saliu Oshioyemi and Mrs Omowunmi Oshioyemi is hereby dissolved today. Both parties, henceforth, cease to be husband and wife.

“They are free to go their separate way without any hindrances and molestation, the court wish both of you well in your future endeavours,” he said.

Oshioyemi, 55, had approached the court for the dissolution of his 13-year-old marriage to his wife over attempt to kill herself.

“My wife always threatens to kill herself whenever I do not have money to give to her. She has no consideration for our only child.

“There was a day she wanted to drink insecticide because I could not give her the money she asked for. She called our son and told him she was going to kill herself.

“I had to plead with her not to drink the insecticide that I will look for the money later to give to her because I do not want to be called a murderer,” he said.

Oshioyemi said his wife was always in debt and he ends up paying the debt for her.

“She also went to LAPO Micro Finance to borrow money without my consent. I was the one that paid for the money I did not spend.

My wife had used my name to borrow N27, 000 from my landlord she lied that I asked her to collect the money because I was under some financial stress.

“He later asked me for the money after some months I told him I knew nothing about it but I still paid,’’ he said.

He alleged that his wife was troublesome and that any time they had a misunderstanding she was always the first to hit and fight him.

“My wife does not allow me to have peace and this has led to my present bad health condition. I was diagnosed with high blood pressure.

“I always leave the house to lodge in a hotel when my doctor advises me to rest and stay away from her trouble,” he said.

Oshioyemi urged the court to end the marriage because he was no longer interested. Omowunmi, 36, a trader, admitted that she used to borrow money, but she only asked her husband to pay whenever she could not pay back.

“Whenever I cannot pay for the loan I obtained, I usually beg my husband to pay on my behalf,’’ she said.

Omowunmi, however, denied any attempt to commit suicide or attempt to fight her husband.

She had urged the court not to grant her husband’s request because she was still in love with him.