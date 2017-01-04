Lagos-based medical practitioner docked over death of pregnant woman

Advertisement

A Lagos-based medical practitioner, Olugbenga Farajimakin, was on Wednesday arraigned for allegedly partnering a “self-acclaimed doctor” to perform a Caesarean Section on a woman that led to her death.

Farajimakin, 44, was docked at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on a charge of conspiracy.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Adebayo Oladele, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 5 at Glorious Mercy Clinic situated at 14, William Akintunde Street, Abule-Egba area of Lagos State.

Oladele said that the accused had partnered one Shehu Abdulkareem, a registered nurse, only licensed to operate a convalescent home, but impersonated a medical doctor fit to carry out a Caesarean Section.

Oladele said: “The accused had joined Abdulkareem to perform a Caesarean Section on one Eunice Omokwudu that led to her death.

“Farajimakin ought to have prevented Abdulkareem from doing so since he was only a trained nurse.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abdulkareem, who had been arraigned sometime in 2016, is to face trial on negligence and murder before a Lagos high court following a legal advice received from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The prosecutor said the offence committed contravened Section 410 of the Criminal Law Cap C17 Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

Chief Magistrate M.O. Olajuwon admitted the accused to N200,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Olajuwon also ruled that the surety must be working in a reputable company and the prosecutor must verify his address as being genuine.

She adjourned further hearing in the case to January 26.