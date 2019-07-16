<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 24-year-old comedian, Iyanuloluwa Adejumobi, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly raping a woman.

However, when the case was mentioned, Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of Adejumobi, 26, who lives at Abesan Estate, Lagos.

Osunsanmi, however, following the defendant’s claim of being in court because of an ”amorous relationship gone sour with the complainant”, admitted the comedian to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate ordered that one of the sureties must own landed property in Lagos and both must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She directed the police to forward the case file to the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice and subsequently adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 3 at his residence.

He said that the defendant allegedly lured the woman into his room on the pretext that his father had seen a vision regarding her and wished to see her.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant beat up the complainant and raped her.

He said the case was reported at the police station and the comedian was arrested.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes life imprisonment for rape.