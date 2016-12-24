MOPOL kills colleague, student in Zaria following disagreement

A mobile policeman attached to Zenith Bank, Zaria yesterday killed his colleague attached to the same bank, following disagreement over monthly stipends being given them by the bank.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the quarrel between the policemen, Mathew Joshua, a corporal, and Aliyu Kamilu, a sergeant, ensued when it was discovered that Kamilu had been short-changing the corporal.

When Joshua confronted Kamilu on the issue, they started shouting at each other.

An eyewitness told NAN: “The corporal, who was holding on to his rifle, shot the sergeant in the stomach.

“After shooting Kamilu, Joshua started shouting and shooting sporadically, which eventually led to the killing of a university student.”

The eyewitness said four customers of the bank also sustained bullet wounds.

“When the report of the incident reached their command in Zaria, a team of policemen was immediately mobilised to the area.

“The policemen met their colleague with two rifles. They had no option than to systematically take position.

“One of them succeeded in shooting Joshua on the leg, which gave people around the opportunity to descend on him with stones.”

He said Joshua, the corpses of Kamilu and the student were rushed to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika, Zaria.

A NAN correspondent who visited ABUTH reports that the hospital authority also confirmed the death of the student and Kamilu.

A source at the Police Area Command, Zaria, also confirmed the death of Joshua at ABUTH.

“The Nigeria Police has no case because the two policemen gave-up the ghost.

“Information coming to us now is that the affected policemen have died, therefore, we have no case.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Police Command, Kaduna, DSP Aliyu Usman, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said that he was yet to get details on the matter.