Robbers kill police inspector in Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command suffered further casualties on Thursday when suspected armed robbers kill one policeman and injured another in Oye Ekiti.

Residents of the town told journalists that the two policemen were on a routine patrol along Oye-Ikole Highway when the hoodlums struck.

The robbers reportedly snatched a police pick-up van in the operation after overpowering the policemen on patrol in the area very close to the house of former Oye local government chairman, Mr. Bamitale Oguntoyinbo.

The policeman killed was identified as Inspector Gada, while the injured cop was identified as Sergeant Sunday.

A source said: ‘I think the policemen were returning from a check point in Itapa and got to another check point right in front of the house of Hon. Bamitale Oguntoyinbo when the robbers, who had laid ambush for the policemen, swooped and rained bullets on them.

“And by the time the robbers were through with the onslaught, the team leader who we know as Inspector Gada was dead, while Sergeant Sunday, who was seriously injured, has been rushed to the hospital. The incident happened at about 5:00 a.m.”

Police spokesperson, Alberto Adeyemi, who confirmed the killing of the officer, said the injured colleague was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, where he is receiving treatment.