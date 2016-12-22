Customs officer kidnapped in Lagos

Gunmen on Tuesday evening kidnapped a Nigerian Customs Service Officer in Festac, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos. The officer identified as Mrs. Comfort Alaba was kidnapped near an eatery on 22 Road, Festac Town.

The woman was in company of her children when the gunmen, who rode in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked EPE103CY, stormed the area around 8:00p.m. and whisked her away. The officer is attached to SDV, a bonded terminal at the NCS Tincan Island Command.

Her daughter, Faith, who posted the kidnap report on social media yesterday, urged the abductors to release her mother. She said: “My mother was kidnapped this evening before my younger sister and I. She was taken in a black Murano jeep. Please help me.

“We were at TFC at 22 road, FESTAC outside in the car and two men came around. My sister ran out of the car. My mother was still screaming and struggling when the other one pointed a gun at me. We ran away and by the time we looked back as we were screaming for help, they zoomed off with her inside. This is the plate number of the black Murano jeep EPE103CY. God please don’t let my enemies laugh at me. She is everything to us. They were two men and they were not wearing mask.

Advertisement

“I saw them at close range but I won’t be able to recognise them. I don’t know if anyone has any grudge against my mum. But I am appealing to them to please free her. Already, we have notified the police at Area E but nothing has been done so far to the best of our knowledge. However, we have not been contacted by the kidnappers.

“My mother is smallish in stature. She has a gap teeth and has a huge birthmark on her arm, which is arrow-like shaped.”

Spokesman for NCS at Tincan Island, Uche Ejesieme, confirmed the kidnap, adding that the agency’s headquarters has been contacted.

He said: “The lady is attached to SDV, one of custom’s bonded terminal, attached to Tincan Island Command.”