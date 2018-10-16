



A 23-year-old man, Dare Owolabi, has appeared before an Ilupeju-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, over alleged attempt to steal cell phones from the shop of one Kazeem Jimoh.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Adeniyi Famodimu, told the court that the accused of No. 140, Araromi St., Ayede-Ekiti, on Oct. 13, at 8.35 p.m. at Ayede-Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, unlawfully entered Jimoh’s shop.

Famodimu said that the accused attempted to steal cell phones, but ran away when public electricity supply was suddenly restored.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 413, 383 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Law of Ekiti, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment, to enable him to present his three witnesses to prove the case.

Owolabi had denied committing the alleged offences, while the Chief Magistrate, Joseph Ayodele, granted him bail in the sum of N50,000, and two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for hearing.