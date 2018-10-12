



A Minna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday convicted 22-year-old farmer, Shuaibu Abdullahi, docked for kidnapping.

The convict had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping leveled against him.

The offence the prosecution said contravened Sections 3(1) and 2(2) of Kidnapping and Cattle Rustling Law 2016.

The Magistrate, Nasiru Muazu, however, ordered that the convict be remanded in prison and adjourned the case until Oct. 25, for sentencing.

The prosecutor, ASP Daniel Ikwoche, had prayed the court to summarily try the convict in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Ikwoche had told the court that one Bello Umar, of Vunu Fulani Camp in Mokwa Local Government Area, of Minna reported the matter on Sept.17

Ikwoche told the court that the complainant was abducted by armed hoodlums from his compound to an unknown destination.

He further said that the complainant managed to escape when his kidnappers slept off.

The prosecutor said that detectives swung into action and arrested the convict, who confessed to have conspired with three others, now at large, to commit the offence.