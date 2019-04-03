<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 22-year-old Chika Alex-Chukwuezie has committed suicide in Ubaekwem community in Ihiala Local government area of Anambra state.

The deceased of Umuanasa clan, reportedly hung on a family mango tree for yet- to- be ascertained reason.

It was gathered the deceased until his death was an active youth in the Umuezekwe political ward of Ihiala LGA.

A family member, who preferred anonymity, said the act might not be unconnected to spiritual liberation defect due to the reoccurring suicide incidents that plague the family.

He said: “He was a single unemployed young man who had completed his SSS exams, with the hope to excel in business after schooling.

“One of his uncles also committed suicide at youthful age decades ago.

“The family had to subject itself to spiritual cleansing to avert recurrence of the unfortunate incident.”

It was further learnt the body of the deceased has been thrown into the thick forest in accordance with Igbo traditional rites.

“Efforts are ongoing to bring in traditionalists who will cutoff the orange tree and sanctify the compound,” a source added.

Police Public Relation officer in the state, Harunna Muhammed, confirmed the incident.

He said investigation was on to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.