Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 21-year-old woman, Amudalat Taiwo, for allegedly throwing her 12-day-old baby into pit latrine.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this, yesterday, in Abeokuta, said: “The woman’s arrest followed a complaint from her landlord, one Oshunshina Olawale, who reported that one of his tenants at 28, Isheri Street, Ilaro, woke up early on June 20, went to the toilet to ease herself only to hear a baby crying inside the pit toilet.

“On the strength of the complaint, the DPO Ilaro Division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, led detectives to the scene where the latrine was broken and the baby was rescued.

“On investigation, it was discovered that the baby was given birth to by the suspect who was promptly arrested. On interrogation, she claimed that she is an orphan married to one Taiwo Owolabi, who has already married another woman and has five children.

“She stated further that the husband is not taking care of her and the baby and since she has no means of catering for the new born baby, she decided to do away with her.

“The said husband has been arrested for failure to provide necessary funds, while the case has been transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, for investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.

“Meanwhile, the baby is in a stable condition at Stella Obasanjo Motherless Babies’ Home.”