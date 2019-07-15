<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti on Monday remanded a 20-year-old man, Ilesanmi Ajayi, in police custody over alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mr Timothy Abe, ordered that Ajayi should be kept in custody pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Abe adjourned the case until Aug. 2 for mention.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for rape.

His plea was, however, not taken.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 6 in Ilogbo-Ekiti.

Akinwale said that the defendant dragged the girl, who was sent on an errand, to a lonely place and defiled her.

He said the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable the police duplicate the case file and forward to the office of DPP for advice.