A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 20-year-old man, Mustafa Bukar, in prison for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Muhammad Jibril, remanded the defendant and ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The defendant, who resides at Jimtila Village in Borno State, is facing a charge of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that one Ahmed Sabi’u of Garun Malam Local Government area in Kano reported the case at Garun Malam Police Division Kano on March 5.

Lale said the defendant lured the complainant’s daughter into an uncompleted building and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her which caused her harm.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the penal code.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case was adjourned until April 11 for mention.