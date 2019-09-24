<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 20-year-old man, Sani Iliyasu, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Bachirawa, Darerawa in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Malam Saidu Mohammed said.

Mohammed who confirmed the incident in an interview with newsmen, in Kano, said that the incident happened on Sunday when the deceased went to take his bath.

“We received a distress call today from one Malam Abdulrahman Adamu, around 12: 45 p.m., that Iliyasu’s body was found floating in a pond.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 01:00 p.m., where we recovered Iliyasu’s body.”

Mohammed said that the remains were handed over to the ward head of Zangon Barebari, Alhaji Ahmed Isa.

Newsmen recalled that a 16-year-old boy, Shahid Lawal, also drowned while bathing in a pond at Bacharawa Ramin Kasa, Fagge Local Government Area in Kano on September 5.

However, the cause of both incidents is still under investigation according to Mohammed.