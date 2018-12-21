A 20-year-old man, Promise Okon, on Thursday appeared before an Egor Magistrates’ Court in Benin, Edo State, for alleged sexual intercourse with a she goat.

Okon, whose address was not provided, is facing a count-charge of having sexual intercourse against nature, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Osayomabo Omoruyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on November 15 in Egor area of Benin.

Omoruyi said the accused was caught having sexual intercourse with the goat by some neighbours, who arrested and took him to the police station.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Law of Edo State.

The Chief Magistrate, Egho Braimah, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Braimah, however, transferred the case to another magistrate court and adjourned it until December 27.