No fewer than 30 persons were on Thursday burnt to death in a fatal road accident along Ife-Ibadan expressway.

The accident which occurred at 3.30pm in Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State caused traffic congestion on the busy road, making drivers to ply other routes.

As at the time of filing this report, officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) were yet to get to the scene of the accident.

An eye witness informed that three commercial busses going from Ibadan to Ile-Ife end of the road rammed into two petrol tankers and the vehicles exploded.

It was gathered that all the passengers in the three Toyota hiece buses lost their lives, while the drivers of the tankers narrowly escaped.

The identities of the victims could not be ascertained as they were burnt beyond recognition.

However, eight of the passengers who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the state hospital Injure where they are still recieving medical treatment.

Some hawkers on the road who witnessed the accident said the fuel tankers passed a single way in an attempt to dolge a bad portion of the road.

Efforts by the residents of the area and other road users to put the fire off were futile as at press time.

However, ambulances belonging to the Osun State government were seen at the scene of the accident but no victim of the accident was seen inside it, just as police were seen patrolling the scene of the accident.

The state sector commander of the FRSC could not be reached at press time.