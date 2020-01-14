<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An 18-year-old internet fraud suspect, Victor Oji, has been remanded in Ikoyi Prison by an Ebute Meta Magistrate Court for allegedly murdering his girlfriend by burning her alive in Iba Town of Ojo, Lagos.

The Magistrate, Mrs A Kusanu, did not take the teenager’s plea but ordered that he be kept in Ikoyi Prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions and adjourned the case until February 19.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Jimah Iseghede, told the court that the defendant murdered the victim on December 7, 2019, at 10.00 am at No. G549, Army Post Service Estate, Iba Town, Lagos.





He said that the defendant set his girlfriend, Tolani Mariam, 24, ablaze because he suspected she was cheating on him.

According to the prosecutor, the deceased told the defendant that she was going to visit her sister but returned to him some days later.

Iseghede said that the defendant later saw in the girlfriend’s phone a video of her in a hotel taking hard drugs, saying that the video had triggered his action.

The offence of murder contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and carries the death penalty.