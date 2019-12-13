<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An 18-year-old man, Sodiq Shehu, who was allegedly caught with a locally-made pistol and a cutlass at night was charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The defendant, also an unemployed, whose address was not given is being tried for conspiracy and unlawful possession of a gun and arms.

The prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruade, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 10 at Shibiri Bus-Stop in Ajangbadi area of Lagos State.

Eruade said that the police on patrol had stopped the defendant at about 10:30 p.m., on Nov.10 and on searching him, they found a locally-made pistol and a cutlass with him.

The prosecutor also alleged that two different ATM cards and an LG mobile phone were found on him and he could not give a satisfactory account of how he got them.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 298 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The chief magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendant to a bail of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Dan-Oni, thereafter, adjourned the case until Jan. 8, 2020 for mention.