<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An 18-year old girl, Rosemary Okundaye, has been arraigned before an Oredo Magistrate court for stealing an i-phone worth N120, 000.

Rosemary was said to have committed the offence on March 23rd, 2019 at No 2 Oziengbe Street off New Lagos road Benin City.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Shaibu Mohammend told the court that the offence is punishable under section (390) (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria now applicable to Edo State.

Inspector Mohammed said the i-phone belongs to one Sylvia Emonvon.

Rosemary pleaded not guilty to the one count charge preferred against her.

Presiding Magistrate, J.O Owushie, granted bail to Rosemary in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned to April 3, for hearing.