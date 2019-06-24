<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An 18–year- old apprentice has been found dead in Abraka Community in Ethiope East LGA Delta State.

The girl simply identified as Favour Ogheneyenrohwo, who was found dead in a sack, was an apprentice in a tailoring shop in Abraka.

The deceased hails from Ughere community in Ethiope East LGA.

A source said that the victim may have been strangled to death as marks were visible on her neck.

It was also gathered the deceased pubic hairs were shaved off after she was murdered on Wednesday.

It was learnt the deceased was found in a sack by the police station junction close to Bob Izua Motor Park, Abraka on Wednesday, June 19 at about 19: 30 hours.

Adeyinka Adeleke, the Delta State Police Commissioner, who confirmed the incident, said that the police have begun a manhunt for her fleeing male acquaintance.

Adeleke said: “The lady in question was with the sister and she had a call. When she wanted to leave, she told her sister that she was going to visit her boyfriend.

“But when her relatives waited for her after a while and couldn’t find her, they started searching around for her whereabouts.

‘’The next day they saw her dead body tied in a sack in a plantain/banana plantation and her boyfriend whom she was said to have gone to visit fled the area.

“So it is not a ritual, but a murder case. The physical sign in her body shows in the neck that she was strangulated.

‘’Maybe somebody tempered with her neck and threw her body into the bush and now the boyfriend is nowhere to be found. He is on the run”.

He stressed that the incident was not a ritual killing, but a case of murder.

He said the victim’s corpse has been deposited in the mortuary.

It will be recalled that Abraka community has gained notoriety for ritual murders with the recent killing of a 300 – level Mass Communication undergraduate, Elozino Ogege sparking outrage.