An 18-year-old suspected rapist, Chidi Okoye Christian, has been arrested by the police in Ekiti State for allegedly raping not less than seven female students of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) .

Okoye , was accused of specialising in attacking female residential buildings at Iworoko community to rape them at gunpoint in the night.

He has been on the wanted list of EKSU Security Unit for some times now following attacks on female students living off campus.

The suspect, who is not a student of the university, was arrested and paraded alongside his accomplice, Odunmbaku Kayode.

Kayode, who used to open the door for the suspected rapist while returning from places where he committed the alleged crime, was also paraded.

While being paraded on campus on Thursday, EKSU Chief Security Officer (CSO), Captain Tunde Ajayi (retd), revealed that not less than seven female students had fallen victim to Okoye in the last three months.

Ajayi, who paraded the suspects alongside the Investigating Police Officer in charge of the case at Iworoko Police Divisional Headquarters, disclosed that most of the victims were students residing in nearby Iworoko community.

The EKSU security chief disclosed that the suspect was usually armed with a pistol with which he threatened his victims to submission before forcibly having carnal knowledge of them.

He said: “With a good knowledge of the neighborhood where Okoye himself resides, it was easy for him to unleash terror in the middle of the night and return to his room which he shared with an accomplice, Kayode Odunmbaku.”

Okoye, during investigation, confessed to the crime and he was identified by his father who told the Police that the suspect “has been a wayward boy who ran away from home.”

Exhibits recovered from Okoye included several smart phones, ATM cards, a Raleigh bicycle, a cutlass and a pistol.

The duo who are still in custody will be charged to court as soon as police conclude investigation into their case.