The Nasarawa State Police Command says it has arrested 18 suspects over alleged connection with the kidnap of three persons in different parts of the state.

The state Police Commissioner, Bola Longe, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

He said there had not been any case of kidnapping in the state for a long time except recently when three persons were kidnapped in different locations in the state.

The police boss said based on intelligence reports, all the three victims were rescued alive, while the suspects were apprehended for allegedly being responsible for their abduction.

Longe explained that two of the suspects sustained injuries in the course of the arrest, as they engaged the police and tried to resist arrest.

He said: “The suspects are helping us with useful information that will lead to the arrest of other members of the gang.

"We recovered a lot of things from them, including over N1 million cash and other materials.





“We will charge them to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Longe assured the people of the state that the police was battle-ready for the criminal elements in the state.

He advised criminals to repent before being caught or, in the alternative, relocate from the state, assuring that the police would fish them out from their hideouts and make them to face the wrath of the law.

Longe appealed to members of the public to always provide the police with useful information about the activities of criminals to enable them sanitise the state.

Newsmen report that John Mamma, the Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Local Governments, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, was recently kidnapped by gunmen.

Also kidnapped by gunmen in the state were the Education Secretary of Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Council and a Catholic priest in Garaku.

Newsmen also report that the three kidnap victims had, however, been released and reunited with their families.