A Benin Republic house help, Christian Hounvenon Yavine, who was alleged of killing his employer’s mother by slicing her throat with a knife, has denied the allegation.

Yavine, 17, who testified in French and was interpreted by Mr Terry Ekweogu, an Instructor at Naval Training Command, Apapa, opened his defence on Wednesday before Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere.

The defendant was arraigned on April 15, 2016, on a one-count of alleged murder preferred against him by the Lagos state government.

During arraignment the Lagos State Prosecutor Mr A. A. George had alleged that the defendant murdered the deceased by stabbing her with a knife on her throat.

He said that the offence happened on July 1 2014, at Block 74, Flat 4, Ipaja Low Cost Housing Estate, Pen Cinema, Lagos.

According to him, the offence committed is punishable under section 221, laws of Lagos state 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The defendant told the court that his employer, himself and the person that brought him to Nigeria were all arrested by the police, but they were all set free at the police station.

Led in evidence in Chief by his lawyer, Mr Demola Dere, the teenager, said that he is being tried for a crime he knows nothing about as he could not pay the sum of N200,000, requested by the police for his release.

He said that the police had asked the person who brought him to Nigeria, to bring the sum of N200,000, so that he can be set free, but that after three days, the police came back to tell him that his employer has been released.

“After the release of my boss, the police later asked me, if the person that brought me to Nigeria doesn’t want to pay the N200,000, or do I want to stay at the police station, that they would charge me to court, that was how I found himself in court.”

Yavine further said that on June 30, 2014, he was in the house with his employer’s deceased mother, Mariam Atinuke Abiola, when, she (Abiola Ajoke Ashiwonyi), told him that she was going for vigil.

“That day my boss said she was going for vigil and that she was going to leave her mother at home with me. Before she left, she locked me inside the room and also locked her mother who was sleeping inside the sitting room and said that when she comes back, she would open the door.

“The next morning when my employer arrived from the night vigil, around 6am, she started knocking on my door and was asking me what happened to her mother, I told her I don’t know since I was locked inside the room.”

Yavine also said that the deceased wasn’t leaving with them, prior to the incident, adding that she only came for two days, because of the renovation she wanted to do in her house.

When asked why the deceased was sleeping in the sitting room, he said that the deceased decided to start sleeping in the sitting room because most of the time, when she sleeps in her daughter’s room, they usually quarrel, so she now decided to be sleeping in the sitting room.

The defendant also denied making any statement at Pen Cinema and State Criminal Investigation Department SCID, Panti Police station, that he killed the deceased.

According to him, “On the night my boss went to vigil, we were three in the house, one Mr Gbenga, who has been staying with us for a week.

“When the incident happened my boss said that thieves came to attack the house and killed her mother. That morning there was one man that came into the house and I don’t know his name, I also didn’t know who called the police that same morning. Gbenga who was with us (but) I couldn’t find him.”

The defendant pleaded with the court to help him, as he is innocent and does not know what happened to the deceased.

“After my primary school, there was no money for me to further my education to secondary school, that is why I came to Nigeria to work so that I can save money and go back to school, I have not stayed long in Nigeria, I have only been with my boss for three months when the incident occurred,” he added.

Justice Ipaye adjourned the case till June 21, for continuation of trial.