The Imo State police command has arrested one Patrick Adiele, alongside some of his brothers from Eziama Ubulu, Umuozu, Mgbidi in Oru West Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly beaten to death one Dominic Adiele, 17.

According to mother of the victim, Emilia Adiele, who narrated the incident to newsmen, she said that she returned from church that fateful day, May 27 to behold the battered body of her son on the bare floor.

“When I inquired what happened, I was told that the children of my late husband’s brother, bullied him till the point he became weak, that same Sunday, my son was taken to the hospital and he died at the hospital,” Mrs. Adiele said in tears.

She continued, “I am calling on the government and the Inspector General of Police, to intervene in this my predicament and give me justice. My son cannot just die like that. A boy that was healthy until he was mercilessly beaten which resulted to his death, please come to my aid.” Mrs Adiele pleads.

The State Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO), Mr. Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident. He disclosed that the suspects had been arrested while the matter has been transferred to the homicide department.

Enwerem’s words, “The matter was actually reported at the Ibeasogbe police station, where the suspects were arrested in connection with the beaten to death of the young man and the matter has been transferred to the state CID, Owerri, homicide section, where the suspects are being interrogated.”

He also added that the Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, had directed for a full scale investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Dominic as well as assuring that justice would be done.