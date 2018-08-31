A teenage girl was on Friday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged murder.

The 16-year-old had appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Adedayo, on a two-count of conspiracy and murder.

Her plea was not taken and was remanded at the Special Correctional Centre for Girls, Idi-Araba, Mushin, Lagos.

Adedayo directed that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the accused committed the offences on August 7 at Cele Bus Stop, Ijanikin, on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

He alleged that the accused had shot, Abraham Umaru, 27, in the head.

The offences, Uwadione noted, contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 which stipulates a death sentence for offenders.

The case has been adjourned until September 5 for the DPP’s advice.