A 16-year-old boy, Shahid Lawal, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Bacharawa Ramin Kasa, Fagge Local Government Area in Kano State.

This information was contained in a statement signed on Friday in Kano by the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Mr Saidu Mohammed.

Mohammed said that the incident happened on Thursday evening when the deceased went to take his bath.

“We received a distress call from Rabiu Nasiru about 6:23 p.m. that Lawal’s body has been found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 6:34 p.m.’’

The cause of the incident was still under investigation.

“Lawal was found dead and handed over to the Ward Head of Bachirawa Gabas, Alhaji Rabiu Bala,” he said.