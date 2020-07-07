



A Sixteen-year-old boy identified as Atiku Sani has drowned in a pond in Bachirawa quarters, Ungoggo local government area of Kano State.

The incident occurred around 4:05 pm on Monday evening when the boy went swimming in the neighbouring pond.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Kano State on Tuesday said the boy was rescued dead.

He said the Office received a distress call from one Malam Usman at 4:05 pm where it dispatched its rescue team to the scene of the incident.





“We got a distress call from Bachirawa in Ungoggo local government area at 04:05 pm through one Malam Usman.

“On receiving the information, we deployed our rescue team to the scene of the incident where we found out that it was a boy of about 16 years, Atiku Sani, who fell inside the water.

He said the victim, who was rescued dead, had since been handed over to Ward Head of Rijiyar Lemo Darerawa B, Alhaji Musa Ibrahim.

He, however, advised parents to be wary of the whereabouts of their wards and cautioned them against going to swim at the pond, especially now that the rainy season had set and most of the ponds are full to capacity.