



About sixteen people were killed, forty abducted as bandits invade Kawaye in Bagega village of Anka local government in Zamfara state at about 5pm on Tuesday.

Several cars, houses and shops were burnt to ashes and an unspecified number of animals and foodstuffs carted away.

Army Spokesman of operation Sharar Daji, Major Clement Abiade, confirmed the incident but disclosed to newsmen that the army could not be specific on the number of persons killed, the amount of property damaged and the number of persons injured at the time of compiling this report.

Abiade who also confirmed that it was a reprisal attack disclosed that the military attached to operation sharar daji were immediately deployed to the area and succeeded in killing five of the bandits, stressed that they are investigating and compiling the damage.

He however disclosed that the army will interact with journalists on Thursday by 2pm.