About 16 members of same family have been burnt to death by bandits who invaded Bakali village in Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits, it was learnt invaded the community on Tuesday around 4:00pm and burnt many bags of grains, vehicles and motorcycles in the village.





It was said that the bandits locked up 16 members of the same family in a room and set it on fire.

A member of the community, Alhaji Sani Bakali who confirmed the incident to newsmen said over 100 bandits besieged their village and caused grave harm.

The police is yet to confirm the incident.