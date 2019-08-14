<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A fifteen-year-old boy in Junior secondary school, JSS 3, has reportedly died in a swampy pool behind Osubi airport, Okpe local government area on Tuesday.

It was gathered that flood from the rainfall in recent time swelled up the water level at the swamp. The little boy who was simply identified as Onoriode allegedly went to the water with two of his friends fishing and suddenly disappeared.

When contacted, the state Police Commissioner, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka said the Police was aware a search party was combing the water for the boy, expressing hope that he could be found alive.

Meantime, some members of the family feared that since the incident occurred Tuesday and there had been no trace of the boy he could have drowned.

Some residents of the area who spoke off-camera said they had made effort to stop children from coming to play in the water, adding that almost every raining season children die in the swampy water.

They pleaded with the state government to channel the water away from the area.