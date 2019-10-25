<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Friday arraigned a 15-year-old boy who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, an apprentice, who lives with his parents at 2, Oluwole Olaniyan St., Iyana Ipaja, Lagos is charged with defilement.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi told the court that the offence was committed on Oct. 13.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 210 of the Child Right Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat , admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for mention.