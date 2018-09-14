A 15-month-old toddler was found abandoned at an uncompleted building in Iloye area Ogun on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the toddler, who could not express herself, was found by some residents passing through the area.

NAN reports that the girl was abandoned at No. 2, Fatai Tiamiyu Street, Ire Akari Estate, Iloye, Ado-Ota, Ogun allegedly by a yet-to-be identified woman.

Residents, who spoke with NAN, expressed sadness over the poor state of the child and wondered why anyone could be so heartless to abandon the child without fear of God.

A resident, Mr Moruf Ogundare (Okete). told NAN that his son alerted him of the abandoned baby.

Ogundare said he went with his son to the uncompleted building to see the baby who was then awake and looking helpless.

“After seeing the child, I informed Mr Sikiru Yusuf, Chairman, Oluwasemilore Ire-Akari/Iloye Community Development Association of the incident.

“We all went to the place with other members of the community to find a solution,” he said.

The community leader expressed shock that a mother would abandon her child for any reason.

He said residents bought food for the child because she looked hungry and unkempt.

“We have contacted the police and they asked us to bring the child to Sango Police Station.

“It is really a shame that any mother will do this to her own child,” he said.

NAN reports that the child was taken to Sango Police Station where the DPO, Nasiru Oyedele, referred the case to the Juvenile Ward Centre (JWC) in the station.

The police officer in charge of JWC told NAN, on condition of anonymity, that the child would be transferred to a motherless babies home if the mother did not eventually turn up to claim the child.

She said that the centre usually received many cases of lost children towards the end of the year.

“We see many cases like this whenever the year is coming to an end and during school fees period,” She said.