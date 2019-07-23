<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fifteen people have been reportedly killed by gunmen following an attack on Zango village in Katsina State, north-west Nigeria.

The armed men were said to have stormed the village in Kankara Local Government Area of the state on Sunday evening.

A resident of Kankara told Channels Television that several women were kidnapped during the attack.

“The gunmen also set ablaze the house and car of our village head,” the source said.

However, the State Police Command has yet to confirm the incident at the time of this report.

Spokesman for the command, Gambo Isah, promised to give details of the attack after contacting the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the affected area.

He said, “I am still waiting for the DPO. When I get the full details from the DPO, I will get back to you.”