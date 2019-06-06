<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Ogun on Thursday charged 14 suspected secret cult members before an Ota Chief Magistrate Court.

The accused are: Babatunde Samson, 21; Wonsebolatan Mohammed, 21, Kola Adebayo, 42, Bamigbade Adekanbi, 21, Hammed Olamilekan, 21, Olaitan Olayinka, 21, Alphus Kojo, 19, Abiodun Moses, 23, Agbabu Wasiu, 21 and Gainyu Taiwo, 20.

Others are: Salami Rasaq, 23, Abu Fatai, 21, Babatunde Oluwaseun, 20 and Abel Olawunmi, 21,

They are facing trial on a two-count charge of membership of unlawful society and conspiracy, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The accused and others still at large were alleged to have committed the offences on April 22 at 9.00 a.m. in Ibatefin area, Ipokia, Ota.

The Police Prosecutor, Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the accused and others belong to a society identified as “Aiye Confraternity”.

He said the offences contravened Sections 3, and 45(b) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Chief Magistrate, Mathew Akinyemi, in his ruling, granted each of the accused bail of N300,000 with two sureties in

like sum.

Akinyemi said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

In addition, he said the sureties should show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government as part of the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned until June 26 for further hearing.