A driver working with the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, Ejialu Peter, 33, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-old girl inside his vehicle, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Peter, who resides at No. 3, Agbado St., off Power Line, Ishaga, a Lagos suburb, is facing a charge of defilement.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, said that the accused committed the alleged offence on Aug. 17 at Rosa Lane, Abiola Garden, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ogu said the accused told the girl who was hawking groundnuts that he wanted to buy some and lured her into his vehicle.

“Peter lured the girl into his car, drove off and defiled her inside the car,’’ he said.

The prosecutor explained that it was a passerby who caught the accused in the act and alerted other passersby, and the accused was apprehended.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for offenders.

Peter, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted N250,000 bail to the accused with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov.20.