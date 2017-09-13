A middle-aged man, Olawuyi Williams, on Wednesday, asked a court in Ilorin to dissolve his marriage to his wife, Janet Olawuyi, “because of her lying habit.”

The plaintiff, a residence of Taiwo area in Ilorin, said the marriage was contracted in 2011 and had produced one child.

He said his wife was not honest and had been married before and had a son which was unknown to him.

He added that “my lord, I want an end to this marriage because I cannot continue with a woman who can keep that kind of secret from me.

“This woman is always lying. There is no truth in whatever she says and she has hurt me so much to the extent that I do not love her anymore.”

The defendant, who did not deny the allegation that she was married before and had a child, however, told the court that she still loves her husband and she was currently pregnant for him.

The Judge, Abdulkadri Ibrahim, urged the couple to explore other areas to reconcile and adjourned the case until October 18 for further hearing.