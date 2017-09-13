A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 15-year-old student for alleged culpable homicide.

The defendant was arraigned on a count charge of culpable homicide, punishable under Section 224 of the Penal Code.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Danladi, had told the court that one Hakeem Tauheed of Bida reported the matter at the police station on Aug. 16.

Danladi said the complainant alleged that the defendant fought with his son, Usman Alhaji, as a result of which both of them sustained injuries.

He said the complainant’s son died on the way to the hospital.

The Judge, Mariam Kings, did not take the plea of the defendant on the ground that her court lacked jurisdiction to try the matter.

Kings ordered the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until October 4 for further mention.