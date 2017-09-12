A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court‎, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the remand of 48-year-old man, Davidson Ahamefule, in prison for allegedly fabricating false evidence against one Festus Enomhonse.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the Judge, Mohammed Marafa, however adjourned the case until Sept. 14 for the defendant’s bail to be considered.

The defendant, a resident of Kubwa, Abuja was docked for fabricating false evidence, using evidence known to be false as genuine document.

The Prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the defendant fabricated a false petition against Enomhonse of Customary Court, Gwagwalada and submitted it to Kubwa Police Station ‎on Aug. 2.

He said the defendant alleged a case of criminal trespass and criminal intimidation‎ against Enomhonse, knowing it was false, but used same as genuine in other to deceive the police.

Olanipekun said the defendant also made a statement in support of his frivolous allegation on Aug. 7, thereby misleading and giving the police an erroneous opinion‎ of Enomhonse.

‎He added that the offences contravened Sections 157, 161 and 366 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Moses Ugwummadu, made a bail application in favour of his client, praying the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms.‎

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application, and asked the court to look into the nature of the offence and the sentence it attracts if found Court