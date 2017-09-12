The Taraba State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man, Hayatu Ahmadu, for raping a 14-year-old boy, Hillary Kyara, at Nasarawa river in Jalingo, the state capital.

Briefing journalists, on Tuesday, in Jalingo, Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi, said the Ahmadu attacked the victim while he was washing at the river and subdued him, thereby tying him up before taking him to a nearby bush and forcefully having unnatural canal knowledge of him.

Akinremi said that the suspect was arrested and medical examination proven that he actually forcefully raped the victim and assured that he would soon be charged to court.

The command also paraded one Musa Jibrin, 30, for rapping a 10-year-old girl, Zainab Abdullahi.

Akinremi, who said the command had done creditably well in the last two months, also paraded over a hundred other suspects for indulging other various crimes including armed robbery, illegal possession of fire arms, criminal conspiracy to commit culpable homicide and others.

He said the command have recovered various items stollen from people in the period under review, including cash and items worth over 2.7m Naira stollen from the state Commissioner of Justice, Yusufu Akirikwen, items stollen from the Parish House, arms and ammunitions including AK 47 riffles, both foreign and locally made pistols and several rounds of ammunitions.

He added that most of the suspects had admitted to have committed the crimes for which they are charged, and are helping with investigation, adding that while some have been charged to court, investigation was ongoing into some of the cases and the suspects would soon be arraigned for prosecution.