Oludare Buraimoh, a Director in Lagos State Ministry of Youths, has committed suicide by hanging in his room.

Buraimoh, who lives at Unity Estate, Phase II, Gbonagun, Abeokuta, took his life at about 4.00 p.m. on Monday after attending to his son Dotun, who was sick.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many sympathisers, who spoke in silent tones about the ugly incident, were seen in the compound.

Dotun told NAN that the incident happened around 4.00 p.m. after his father gave him a drug to treat malaria.

“We were both at home; he came to give me a drug and left me thinking he was going to retire to his room. But when I did not hear his voice I called him, but no response came.

“I, thereafter, went to his room only to find him hanging on the ceiling with a traditional Aso Oke tied to his neck and a stool with which he committed the suicide.

- Advertisement -

“I then alerted the neighbours, who in turn, told me to alert the police, which I did,” Dotun said.

The wife of the deceased said she was yet to come to terms with her husband’s despicable act.

“I don’t know what came over him, it is inexplicable.

“We have been surviving through the thick and thin and now that we ought to sit down and enjoy after all the years of toiling, he decided to take his life.

“He did not show any sign of depression at the time he committed suicide. He was in high spirit, what led him to this remained a riddle,” she said.

The Obantoko Police Station, where the incident was reported, confirmed the suicide.

DSP Rasheed Olaleye of the station confirmed the incident, but declined to give further comments, saying that the DPO would be in the best position to handle the case.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at General Hospital, Abeokuta, after clearance from the police.