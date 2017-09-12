The Benue State Police Command, on Tuesday, paraded, one Vincent Adoyi, a suspected criminal believed to have been involved in the attack on a police station in Ado Local Government Area of the state in which three policemen were killed late last year.

Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, said Adoyi was also strongly suspected to have been involved in another attack on a police patrol team in Ugbokolo, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, during which a police inspector was killed last year.

Makama revealed that Adoyi who had been on the Command’s wanted list for various heinous offenses was arrested after a raid on his gang’s hideouts adding that two pump action riffles with 25 live cartridges were recovered from him.

The Police Commissioner who reiterated that the command would continue to be committed to reducing crimes in the state said Adoyi was already giving useful information about the whereabouts of the three AK47 that were snatched from Police during the attack on Ado Police station sometimes last year.

When our correspondent sought to speak with him, Adoyi who confessed to owning the rifles but said he was using them for hunting animals duch as antelopes however named one Adole Audu who is also in police net as the one who pulled the trigger that killed the police inspector in Ugbokolo.

Makama also disclosed that only last Thursday, a combined team of policemen acting on a tip-off, rescued a young businessman, Sunday Okoh, who was kidnapped from his shop in Katsina-Ala town after he had been robbed by them.

He said the policemen immediately gave them (suspects) a hot chase to a feeder road around Atongo Village, off Katsina-Ala/ Takum road where a gun duel ensued which made the suspects take to their heels and abandoned both their victim and the Toyota Highlander with which they had abducted him.

“The command is on the trail of the suspects who are believed to be members of the wanted criminal, Terwase Akwaza (Ghana),” Makama said.